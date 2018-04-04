Mark Hanold

Mark J. Hanold, 97, of Bradley, passed away Sunday (April 1, 2018) at his home.

He was born Feb. 2, 1921, in Stambaugh, Mich., the son of Gust and Adella Farrell Hanold. Mark married Margie M. Friend on March 23, 1946, at St. Agnus Church in Iron River, Mich. She preceded him in death on Dec. 28, 2009.

Mark retired from A.O. Smith Company in Kankakee, where he worked as a former plant manager and director of operations from 1946 to 1982. He was a member of the YMCA, Chamber of Commerce and VFW.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving during World War II in the European Theater.

Mark was a parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradley.

Surviving are three sons and two daughters-in-law, Rick Hanold, of Bourbonnais, Peter W. and Vicki Hanold, of Portage, Mich., and Greg and Patti Hanold, of Batesville, Miss.; two daughters and one son-in-law, Mary Ellen Harvell, of Kankakee and Kathleen and Gary Watland, of Fort Wayne, Ind.; 13 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his wife, Mark was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers; and two sisters.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A private memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. Inurnment will be in All Saints Mausoleum in Bourbonnais.

Memorials may be made to River Valley Animal Rescue.

Please sign his online guestbook at <a href="http://clancygernon.com" target="_blank">clancygernon.com</a>.

(Pd)