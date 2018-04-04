James Clinton

James Edward Clinton, 52, of Watseka, passed away Saturday (March 31, 2018).

He was born Aug. 23, 1965, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee, the son of Ronnie and Ruth (Leveque) Clinton. James married Nicole (Ellis) Clinton on Feb. 28, 2014.

James was a supervisor at Gilster-Mary Lee in Watseka for 31 years. He enjoyed trains, old vehicles and camping.

In addition to his wife, surviving are his daughter, Amanda (Miguel) Gonzalez, of Onarga; son, Dalton Clinton, of Watseka; sister, Brenda (Lewis) Bebout, of Pickneyville; brother, John (Naomi) Clinton, of Greenup; stepchildren, Vanessa Ellis, of Bourbonnais, and TJ Epps, of St Paul, Minn.; grandchildren, Abby and Jayla Gonzalez, of Onarga; and mother-in-law, Climether Ellis, of Pembroke Township.

He was preceded in death by his father; and grandparents, Clarence and Belva Leveque.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, April 6, at Baier Funeral Home in Watseka. An additional time of visitation will be from 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 7, until the the 11 a.m. funeral service, also at the funeral home. The Rev. Ben Stone will officiate. Burial will follow in Iroquois Memorial Park Cemetery in Watseka.

Memorials may be made to First Christian Church and/or the charity of the donor’s choice.

