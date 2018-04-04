Bernice Sanor

Bernice M. Sanor, 94, of Bourbonnais, passed away Sunday (April 1, 2018) at Miller Healthcare Center in Kankakee.

She was born Sept. 29, 1923, in Kankakee, the daughter of Maurice and Virginia C. Marquis Hamilton. Bernice married Raymond A. Sanor Jr. on April 28, 1946. He preceded her in death on May 22, 1983.

Prior to raising her family, Bernice was a registered nurse at Hines Veterans Hospital. She enjoyed spending time with her family. Bernice was a parishioner of Maternity BVM Catholic Church in Bourbonnais.

Surviving are one son and daughter-in-law, John R. and Deborah Sanor, of Bourbonnais; four daughters and two sons-in-law, Audrey Sanor, of Bourbonnais, Cheryl A. and Dennis Baker, of Glendale, Ariz., Vicki and Mark Duchene, of Naples, Fla., and Roberta Nicholson, of Bourbonnais; four grandchildren, Jake Nicholson, Dustin and Ashley Duchene, Ryan and Liz Duchene and Samantha and Jerrod Baird; and two great-grandchildren, Ella Rae Duchene and Scarlett Jane Baird.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; and one grandson, Brandon Duchene.

Per her wishes, cremation rites have been accorded. A private family service will be at a later date in All Saints Cemetery in Bourbonnais.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

