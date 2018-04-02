Mark Gradberg

Mark Burleigh Gradberg, 67, of Kankakee, passed away on Thursday (March 29, 2018) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel. An additional time for visitation will be from 9 a.m. Wednesday until the 10 a.m. funeral services at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Kankakee, with the Rev. Karl Koeppen officiating. Burial will follow in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township. Memorials may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Kankakee or to the wishes of the family.

Please sign his online guestbook at <a href="http://schrefflerfuneralhomes.com" target="_blank">schrefflerfuneralhomes.com</a>.