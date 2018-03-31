Billy Phelps

Billy G. Phelps, 82, of Momence, passed away on Tuesday (March 27, 2018) at Presence St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.

He was born on Sept. 3, 1935, in Gosnell, Ark., the son of Phillip C. and Maude M. Beard Phelps. Billy married Dorothy M. Anderson on March 13, 1951, in Paxton. She survives.

Also surviving are two sons and daughters-in-law, Bill and Sue Phelps, of Momence, and Thane and Beth Phelps, of Momence; nine grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and one brother and sister-in-law, Phillip and Bernita Phelps, of Ellsinore, Mo.

Preceding him in death were his parents; and one son, Troy Phelps.

He was employed by the Ford Motor Co. as a die setter in the stamping plant in Chicago. Billy served in the U.S. Army with the Occupation Forces in Germany. He attended St. Augusta Catholic Church in Lake Village, Ind.

He was a past master at the Masonic Lodge in Momence and loved to hunt, fish and host fish fries.

Cremation rites have been accorded. Memorial Mass will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 7, at the St. Augusta Catholic Church in Lake Village, Ind. The Rev. Martin J. Sandhage will officiate. Private inurnment will be in the Lake Village Cemetery in Lake Village, Ind.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

