Eleanor Leriger

Eleanor M. Leriger, 94, of Kankakee, passed away Wednesday (March 28, 2018) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Saturday, April 7, at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. Funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 7, at St. John Paul II Catholic Church, West Campus, 953 S. Ninth Ave., Kankakee (formerly St. Martin of Tours). Entombment will be in Mount Calvary Mausoleum, Kankakee. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Kankakee Valley or the Alzheimer's Association.

