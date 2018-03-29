Death notices: March 29, 2018

<strong>• DEATH NOTICES</strong>

<strong>Don E. St. Germaine Sr.</strong>, 88, of Bonfield, passed away Wednesday (March 28, 2018). Funeral arrangements are pending at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee.

<strong>• COMING SERVICES</strong>

<strong>Friday, March 30</strong>

<strong>Mary Pitts</strong>, 11 a.m. Lax Mortuary, Kankakee

• <strong>PAST SERVICES</strong>

Funeral services for <strong>Steven Francis Krones</strong>, 60, of rural Danforth, were held March 28 at the Immaculate Conception Church in Gilman, with the Rev. Rey Treyes officiating. He passed away March 25, 2018. Burial was in St. Mary's Cemetery, Gilman. Pallbearers were Clifford Miller, Isaac Ruder, Russell Krones, James Bargmann, Trenton Miller, Mike Schultz and Bret Schmid. Honorary pallbearers were Eugene and Lucas Krones, Luke, Ryan and Kyle Manahan and Brett Wauthier.