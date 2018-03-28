Ruth Ann Timm, 65, of Bourbonnais, and formerly of Kankakee, passed away on Sunday (March 25, 2018) at her home.

She was born on March 20, 1953, in Kankakee, the daughter of Norman and Shirley (Jones) Coy. Ruth married John Timm in 1971 in Kankakee.

Ruth worked at her dad’s restaurant, formerly Norm’s Sandwich Shop on Washington Street in Kankakee. She was a member of the Women of the Moose. Ruth enjoyed bowling, painting, camping, playing euchre with her dad and getting together with her friends on Wednesday evenings. She also loved going to the beach with her husband, John, and grandson, Morgan.

Surviving are her husband, John Timm, of Bourbonnais; one son, John (Michele) Timm, of Bourbonnais; one grandson, Morgan Timm, of Bourbonnais; two brothers, Norman Coy, of Oklahoma, and Pat (Judy) Coy, of Kankakee; two brothers-in-law and one sister-in-law; several nieces and nephews; and her beloved dog, Cosmo.

Preceding her in death were her parents; one brother-in-law; and her beloved dog, Binks.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, also at the funeral home, with the Rev. Miranda Dinges officiating. Burial will follow in Mound Grove Cemetery in Kankakee.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

