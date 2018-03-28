Lawrence Bohl

Lawrence “Larry” Bohl, 72, of Grant Park, passed away Tuesday (March 27, 2018) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

He was born on Sept. 22, 1945, in Grant Park, the son of Henry and Arlene Bohl (nee Pfingsten).

Surviving are his loving wife, Karen Bohl (nee Schroeder); as well as his children, Christopher (Deborah Para) Bohl, of Grant Park, Shawn Schroeder, of Bourbonnais, Ryan Schroeder, of DeKalb, Chris Schroeder, of Elmhurst, Rachel (Greg) Lutowsky, of Phoenix, Ill., and Cynthia Eckhardt, of Manteno. He also is survived by his brother, Lloyd (Regina) Bohl, of Grant Park; and eight grandchildren, Jeremy, Brittany, David, Peyton, Ayden, Skylar, Nicholas and Braylan.

Larry was an avid car enthusiast, farmer, worked with the 4-H Club and enjoyed spending time with his family.

Preceding him in death were his parents; a sister, Lola Lynn; and a brother, Homer.

Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at Hack Funeral Home, Beecher. Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at My Redeemer Lutheran Church in Grant Park. Burial will be in St. Paul Cemetery in Grant Park. The Rev. Dan Harold will officiate. Memorials may be made to Our Redeemer Lutheran Church.

Please sign his online guestbook at <a href="http://hackfuneralhome.com" target="_blank">hackfuneralhome.com</a>.

