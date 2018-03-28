Ila Mae Dedo (nee Eichelberger), 95, of Wilmington, passed away Monday (March 26, 2018) at her home.

She was born Aug. 6, 1922, the daughter of Harvey L. and Margaret J. (nee Lantz) Eichelberger. Her parents preceded her in death. Ila and her husband, Edward Dedo, were avid farmers. He preceded her in death.

Ila Mae had many birds and was a great bird lover; she also loved her gardening and flowers, especially lilacs.

Surviving are her brothers and sisters, Harvey J. Eichelberger, of Oswego, Elwin and Jean Eichelberger, of Eola, Roger and Connie Eichelberger, of Cadiz, Ky., Vivian Proaps, of Waterman, and Kay and Charlie Peak, of Bear Lake, Mich.; her grandchildren, Anthony (Heather) Dedo, of Wilmington, David (Katy) Dedo, of Houston, Texas, and Jenny (Michael) Campbell, of Mazon; and eight great-grandchildren, Mikey, Austin, Emily, Abby, Andrew, Morgan, Katelynn and Jason. She also is survived by many Dedo and Eichelberger nieces and nephews; and her special friends, Brian Milton, Holly Milton, Tina Milton and the rest of the Milton family.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her son and daughter-in-law, Wendell and Kathie (nee Lain) Dedo; two brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Harold and Arlene Dedo and Albert and Evelyn Dedo; Elsie and Enoch Stafford; two sisters, Maxine Moore and Beryl Hagerman; and her very special friend, Eric Milton.

Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. Thursday until the 11 a.m. funeral service at the R.W. Patterson Funeral Homes Ltd., Braidwood Chapel, with the Rev. Greg Linkous officiating. Interment will be in Wesley Township Cemetery in Ritchie. The pallbearers will be David and Anthony Dedo, Brian and Thomas Milton, Scott Clyden and Mike Medlin.

Memorials may be made to the Audubon Society, Hooved Animal Rescue and Protection Society or any animal shelter.

