Death notices: March 22, 2018

<strong>• DEATH NOTICES</strong>

<strong>Maynard W. Harris</strong>, 66, of Milford, passed away Tuesday (March 20, 2018) at Iroquois Memorial Hospital in Watseka. Funeral arrangements are pending at the Knapp Funeral Home in Milford.

<strong>• COMING SERVICES</strong>

<strong>Friday, March 23</strong>

<strong>Helen Trost</strong>, 10 a.m. St. John’s Catholic Church, Cullom

<strong>• PAST SERVICES</strong>

Funeral services for <strong>Ilene Mary Boren,</strong> 91, of Piper City, were held March 21 at St. Peter Catholic Church, Piper City, with the Rev. Rey Treyes officiating. She passed away March 15, 2018. Burial was in Calvary Cemetery in Piper City. Pallbearers were Jessie, Daniel, Johnny and Tommy Carroll and Carl and Mike Boren. Honorary pallbearers were John Wilt Sr. and John Wilt Jr.

Funeral services for <strong>Richard Lee Carpenter,</strong> 75, of Herscher, were held March 21 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Herscher, with the Rev. Eric Brown officiating. He passed away March 18, 2018. Burial was in the Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, Herscher. Pallbearers were Brian and Kenneth Berger, Mike Sage, Kelly Frerichs, Gerald Kruse and Kristi Turner. Honorary pallbearer was Clyde Kilpatrick.