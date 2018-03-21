Shaw Local

Robert Hartung II

By Daily Journal

Robert J. “Bobby” Hartung II, 69, of Kankakee, passed away March 10, 2018, at his home.

Cremation rites will be accorded. Memorial visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Friday at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

