Robert Hartung II

Robert J. “Bobby” Hartung II, 69, of Kankakee, passed away March 10, 2018, at his home.

Cremation rites will be accorded. Memorial visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Friday at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

Please sign his online guestbook at <a href="http://www.clancygernon.com/" target="_blank" data-saferedirecturl="https://www.google.com/url?hl=en&q=http://www.clancygernon.com&source=gmail&ust=1521109401975000&usg=AFQjCNHnsH6wrA-2u1qrdEZqtBkXkllmCg">clancygernon.com</a>.