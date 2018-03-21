Mashawri Boyd, 43, of Kankakee, passed away March 9, 2018.

He was born March 3, 1975, in Chicago, the son of Stanley Boyd and Lillie Williams. Mashawri married Jocelyn Jefferson on Feb. 27, 2011, in Kankakee.

Mashawri was a laborer. He was a member of the New Vision M.B. Church, where he was a deacon, member of the praise team, choir member and culinary department. His hobbies were dancing, singing and playing pool.

Surviving are his wife, of Kankakee; mother, Lillie Walker, of Park Forest; three sons, Mashawri Boyd Jr., of Kankakee, Carl Moore, of Chicago, and Jabrai Boyd, of Chicago Heights; five daughters, Jashawri Boyd, of Kankakee, Nashawri Boyd, of Sauk Village, Jh'ee Meschelle Boyd, of Chicago Heights, Tiana Boyd, of Blue Island, and Quiana Moore, of Ford Heights; one brother, Jimmie Teon (Shamika) Glover, of Minneapolis, Minn.; three sisters, Iyuna (Dederick) Harris, of Park Forest, Cal'neh (Steven) Grisham, of South Bend, Ind., and Vashonda Glover, of Rockford; four grandchildren; one stepdaughter, Tiyale Johnson, of Kankakee; and three stepsons, Terrance Johnson, of Kankakee, Tyree Johnson, of Kankakee, and William William, of Texas.

Preceding him in death were his paternal grandparents and an uncle.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. on Friday until the 11 a.m. funeral services at New Vision M.B. Church, 194 N. Entrance Ave., Kankakee, with the Rev. Tom Ivy officiating. Burial will be in Mound Grove Cemetery in Kankakee.

