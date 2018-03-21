JoAnn Hines, 82, of Coal City, passed away Monday evening (March 19, 2018) at Heritage Health in Dwight.

Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday at Reeves Funeral Home, 75 North Broadway (one block north of Illinois Route 113) in Coal City. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday at the Coal City United Methodist Church, 6805 East McArdle Road in Coal City, with the Rev. Brad Shumaker officiating. Burial will be in Braceville-Gardner Cemetery, and pallbearers will be David Smith, Aaron Hines, Matthew Hines, Bill Hines, Michael Hines and A.J. Manietta.

Memorials may be made to the Coal City United Methodist Church, 6805 East McArdle Road, Coal City, IL 60416.

