Richard Carpenter

Richard Lee Carpenter passed away Sunday (March 18, 2018) at Harvest View Assisted Living in Herscher.

He was born Dec. 17, 1942, to Roy and Lucille Carpenter.

Richard was raised on a farm in the Herscher area by his mother and stepfather, Milton Campe. He enjoyed his time spent at Harvest View Assisted Living in Herscher. Richard loved all the activities and loved his bingo games with his special card.

Surviving are his brother, Donald Carpenter, of Momence; an uncle, Raymond Clausen; and several cousins.

Preceding him in death were his mother, Lucille Campe; his stepfather, Milton Campe; and his father, Roy Carpenter.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Wednesday until the 11 a.m. funeral services at Trinity Lutheran Church in Herscher, with the Rev. Eric Brown officiating. Burial will be in the Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, Herscher.

Memorials may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church or Harvest View Assisted Living activity fund.

