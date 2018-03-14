Dorene Boudreau

Dorene S. Boudreau, 78, of Bradley, passed away Saturday (March 10, 2018) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

She was born Oct. 4, 1939, in Kankakee, the daughter of Levi and Marie Hickory. Dorene married William "Billy" Boudreau on Jan. 18, 1969. He preceded her in death on July 8, 1994.

Dorene retired from Bourbonnais Terrace in December of 2012.

Surviving are one son, Todd Boudreau, of Bradley; one daughter, Melanie Adcock, of Bradley; two grandchildren, Everette Cody Adcock and Alicia Anderson; one sister, Mardelle Eades, of Clifton; one sister-in-law, Sandra Hickory, of Bradley; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; and one brother, Joseph Hickory.

A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

