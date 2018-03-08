Geneva Terrell, 86, of Watseka, passed away Feb. 25, 2018, at Iroquois Memorial Hospital in Watseka.

She was born Jan. 6, 1932, in Demopolis, Ala., the daughter of Frank and Elvira Thomas Nois.

Geneva was a foster grandparent and a 47-year resident of the area. She was a member of Eastern Star and Greater St. Paul Baptist Church, Hopkins Park, where she was on the Mother's Board. Her hobbies included gardening, fishing and raising her children.

Surviving are five sons, Raymond (Anna) Terrell, of Bolingbrook, Michael Terrell, of Beaverville, Darnell Terrell, of Kankakee, Darryl Terrell, of Beaverville, and Webster (Patricia) Terrell Jr., of Chicago; four daughters, Barbara (Alan) Downing, of Chicago, Celia Marshall, of Kankakee, Gloria (Victor Ray) Terrell-Tensley, of Watseka, and Margaret Terrell, of Chicago; 25 grandchildren; a host of great- and great-great-grandchildren; and one sister, Barbara Barnes, of Chicago.

Preceding her in death were her husband and one sister.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Saturday until the 11 a.m. funeral services at Greater St. Paul Baptist Church in Hopkins Park, with the Rev. Lleroy King officiating. Burial will be in Momence Cemetery in Momence.

