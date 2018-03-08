Dale Stewart

Dale M. Stewart, 64, of Cabery, passed away on Thursday (March 1, 2018) at his home.

He was born on Dec. 23, 1953, in Germany.

Dale was a laborer for Hendrix Town and Country for about 25 years. He was a fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs. He enjoyed coin collecting, watching old Western movies and loved eagles.

Surviving are his former wife and mother of his children, Paula Stacy, of Herscher; one daughter, Nona (Scott) Phillips, of Bourbonnais; one son, Paul Stewart, of Herscher; two grandchildren, Erin Phillips and Alec Phillips, both of Bourbonnais; two sisters, Heidi (Rodney) Lung, of Tennessee, and Geraldine (James) Hamilton, of Cabery; one brother, Teddy (Becky) Stewart; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were his parents; his stepfather, Gerald Steinbeck; one brother, Lenny Stewart; and one nephew, Jason Humbert.

Cremation rites will be accorded. Memorial visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

