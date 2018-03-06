Josephine Kuntz

Josephine A. Kuntz, 92, of Bradley, passed away Saturday (March 3, 2018) at Miller Healthcare Center in Kankakee.

She was born March 18, 1925, in Chicago, the daughter of Joseph and Virginia Chinski Tomaszewski.

Josephine married James L. Kuntz on June 22, 1946, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradley. He preceded her in death on Aug.15, 2001.

In 1990, Josephine retired from Mobile-Valspar after 33 years of service. She was a parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradley and belonged to the CCW. She was a member of Women of the Moose and enjoyed gardening, flowers and decorating.

Josephine was a great mother and a wonderful grandmother.

Surviving are two sons and two daughters-in-law, Jerry and Therese Kuntz, of St. Anne, and Jeff and Sandy Kuntz, of Plainfield; one daughter and son-in-law, Joni and Allen Davis, of Wheaton; two brothers and one sister-in-law, Eugene and Sharon Tomaszewski, of Ocala, Fla., and Steve Tomaszewski, of Missouri; six grandchildren, Jamie Kuntz, of Kankakee, Jason (Shannie) Kuntz, of Homer Glen, Justin (Jill) Kuntz, of Bourbonnais, Allen Davis, of Wheaton, Neil Davis, of Wheaton, and Kelsey Kuntz, of Davenport, Iowa; and two great-grandchildren, Jacob Kuntz and Drew Kuntz.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Irene Coy; and two brothers, Stanley Tomaszewski and Ted Tomaszewski.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradley.

Entombment will follow in Mount Calvary Mausoelum in Kankakee.

Memorials may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradley.

