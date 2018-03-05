Death notices: March 5, 2018

<strong>• DEATH NOTICES</strong>

Josephine A. Kuntz, 93, of Bradley, passed away Saturday (March 3, 2018) at Miller Healthcare Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are pending at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais.

<strong>Matthew "Mitch" Leszczewicz,</strong> 100, of Bradley, passed away Saturday (March 3, 2018) at Heritage Village Nursing Home in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are pending at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais.

<strong>Richard E. Schoolman,</strong> 80, of Ashkum, passed away Sunday (March 4, 2018) at Faith Place in Danforth. Funeral arrangements are pending at Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton.

<strong>William Yonke</strong>, 83, of Elkhart, Ind., and formerly of Kankakee, passed away Sunday (March 4, 2018) at his home. Funeral arrangements are pending at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais.

<strong>• PAST SERVICES</strong>

Funeral services for <strong>Eleanor Lefeave,</strong> 93, of Kankakee, were held March 2 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnai, with the Rev. Barb Lohrbach officiating. She passed away Feb. 25, 2018. Burial was in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.