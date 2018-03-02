Steven Ford

Steven A. Ford, 73, of St. Anne, passed away Friday (March 2, 2018) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

He was described by his family as a mighty warrior who battled Parkinson's disease and cancer courageously.

Steven was born Jan. 24, 1945, in Kankakee, the son of C.M. and Irma (Cummings) Ford. He married Anita Miles-White on Jan. 29, 2005, at Open Bible Center in Kankakee.

He was a minister in West Palm Beach, Fla., Rochester, Minn., and Parsons, Kan., for 20 years, ministering the word of God. Steven later was the owner/operator of Ford Tree Service and Wrecking Company. It is a second-generation, family-owned business, operated locally for 70 years.

Surviving are his wife, of St. Anne; a son and daughter-in-law, David (Katherine) Ford, of Kankakee; a daughter and son-in-law, Stephanie (Dan) Remmenga, of Savoy; and two stepdaughters and son-in-law, Trudy (Ray) Zadrozny, of Philo, and Trish White, of St. Anne. Also surviving are five grandchildren, Andrew, Hannah, Ezra, Joy and Ruby; and a brother and sister-in-law, Karmen (Evelyn) Ford, of Clio, Mich.

Preceding him in death were a brother, Merlyn Ford; a sister, Roxanna Farnsworth; first wife, Linda Ford; and grandson, Gideon.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel. The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, also at the funeral home, with the Rev. Andy Hansen officiating. Burial will be in Mound Grove Cemetery, Kankakee.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Kankakee Valley or Open Bible Center.

