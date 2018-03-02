Myrna O’Connor

Myrna I. O'Connor (nee Starkey), 80, of Romeoville, formerly of St. Anne, passed away peacefully March 1, 2018, with her loving family at her side.

She graduated from St. Anne High School. Myrna attended Kankakee Community College while raising her children and working for Capriotti's (Freddie's). She also worked for Honig Reality in Romeoville before retiring from Heritage Environmental.

Over the years, she spent her free time gardening, crocheting, sewing, cooking, entertaining and caring for others. She enjoyed going to concerts, listening to music, watching NASCAR and cheering on her favorite drivers. Myrna often could be found at a relative's house cooking, helping with projects or just enjoying a cup of tea. She loved playing the lottery, scratching off lottery tickets and taking road trips to casinos. Vegas was one of her favorite places to visit with family and friends.

Also known to many as "MoMo," Myrna sometimes was blunt and abrasive, but that tone was easily displaced by her kind and loving gestures. She would talk to anyone and everyone about anything and everything, so to her, there were no strangers; everyone was her friend.

Myrna made a lot of special bonds and sweet memories with acquaintances in St. Anne, Romeoville and Lakewood, Wis.

Surviving are her husband of 35 years, George L. O'Connor; children, Deb Nelli, Denise (Chris) Noyes, Diane (Steven) Diamond, Danelle (Michael) Palomar, Brian (Kim) Walsh, Michael (Kathy) Walsh, Dawn (Scott) Severt and Darla (Craig) LaFond; siblings, Ray Starkey, Roy (Gunda) Starkey, Robert (Kathy) Starkey, Roberta (Robert) Russell, Dale (Judy) Starkey, Paul (Jerri) Starkey, Paula (Mark) Riberdy, Sherry (William) Hays and Mary (Tim) Harrington; 22 grandchildren, Ryan, Tony, Travis, Wesley, Matthew, Natalie, Eric, Alex, Alanna, Angela, Erika, Jenna, Sarah, Brittany, Patrick, Jonathan, Zachary, Alex S., Abigail, Gannon, Elizabeth and Mitch; seven great-grandchildren, Emma, Bella, Alyssa, Hailey, Kallen, Alexa and Nadia; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends whom she held dear.

Preceding her in death were parents, Homer and Dorothy (Lanoue) Starkey; brothers, John and James Starkey; sister-in-law, Liz Starkey; and great-grandson, Michael David Keene.

Per her wishes, a celebration of life will be at a later date.

Memorials may be made to Joliet Area Community Hospice.

The family would like to express a very deep and heartfelt thank you to Joliet Area Hospice for all their kindness, compassion and support during this difficult time.

