Michael McCall

Michael P. McCall, 60, of Tomahawk, Wis., passed away Feb. 26, 2018 at Ascension Saint Clare's Hospital in Weston, Wis.

He was born Oct. 18, 1957, in Kankakee, the son of Philip and Norine (Kennedy) McCall. His parents preceded him in death.

Surviving are his sisters, Joan (Jim) Bergren and Christine (Barry) Lamb; brother, Robert; along with many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and a great-great-niece and nephew.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Philip, Thomas and William.

Mike graduated with a B.A. in marketing from Governors State University and went on to a successful career throughout the Midwest and Alabama as a manager and sales representative, mainly in the automotive parts industry. Mike was an avid fisherman from a young age and enjoyed the outdoors, cooking, discussing the weather and spending time with his family and friends. He also was a lifelong, enthusiastic fan of the Chicago White Sox and Chicago Bears.

Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 10, until the noon memorial Mass at St. Mary of Vernon Catholic Church, 236 U.S. Hwy. 45, Indian Creek, IL 60061. The Rev. Joseph Curtis will officiate. Private burial will be at a later date in All Saints Cemetery, Kankakee.

Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association, American Stroke Association or the American Cancer Society.

Please sign his online guestbook at petersonkraemer.com.

(Pd)