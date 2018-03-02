Kathryn Lundmark

Kathryn Joy Lundmark, 63, of Bradley, passed from this life into eternal rest on Feb. 24, 2018, at Aperion Care in Wilmington. She walked through the gates of heaven to a reunion like no other. She saw the bright lights shine; she tasted that crystal clear water and saw the Father standing at the door of her new home. Her family said, I am sure there was great rejoicing as she embraced Jesus, her mother and her father, Timothy, John and Lois.

She was born on Aug. 30, 1954, in Kankakee. Kathryn graduated from Olivet Nazarene University with a degree in elementary education. She enjoyed gardening and flowers but her greatest love was for our lord and savior. She made her nieces and nephews feel loved and very special in all that she did with them. Singing and playing the accordion was an expression of her love that brought joy to many. Gospel music brought peace to her soul. Kathryn was a loving, devoted caregiver for the elderly and her mother.

Surviving are six brothers and their spouses, Paul (her twin) and Gleneva, of Kankakee; James and Linda, of Martinton; Joseph, David and Lisa, Peter and Cathy, all of Bradley; and the Rev. Daniel and Nancy Lundmark, of Northampton, Pa.; sister, Rebecca McLaughlin, of Cleveland, Tenn.; sister-in-law, Grace Lundmark, of Whitehouse, Texas; 42 nieces and nephews; and 44 great-nieces and great-nephews.

Preceding her in death were her brothers, John and Timothy; sister, Lois; along with her parents, Alfred and Lucille (Foreman) Lundmark.

During her illness, Kathy continued to encourage her family to "never give up" living for our lord. Her tender loving spirit will be greatly missed by her family, friends and all her nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life memorial service for Kathryn Joy Lundmark will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 17, in the Legacy Center at Peoples Church on Career Center Road in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Nick Pacholski officiating.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

Please sign her online guestbook at jensenmemorialchapel.com.

(Pd)