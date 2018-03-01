Esther Kirchner

Esther L. Kirchner, 83, of Bonfield, passed away Tuesday (Feb. 27, 2018) at Prairie View Lutheran Home/Faith Place in Danforth.

She was born May 27, 1934, in Bonfield, a daughter of Earl and Lillie (Falter) Riegel. Esther married Robert Kirchner on Dec. 6, 1952.

Esther was employed in the accounting and bookkeeping department at Bradley Roper and Servant Cor. She was a member of St. Mark United Methodist Church and the Bonfield Lioness Club.

Surviving are her children, Karen (Tom Sieglar) Monteith, of Wichita, Kan., Pat (Steve) Schenck, of Howell, Mich., Nancy (Ben) Kahle, of Lexington, JoAn (Dino) Galeaz, of Campus, and Terry (James Schiller) Kirchner, of Putnam Valley, N.Y.; her grandchildren, Sarah, Charity (Doug), Denise (Mike), Tim, Jack (Amanda), Jenny (Jon), Brian (Jenna), Michael, Gino, Joe and Anthony; and great-grandchildren, Ronnie, Mary, Jason, Amanda, Ruthie, Sophia, Cooper, Brandon, Joey, Nolan, Emma, Desmond and Holden. Also surviving are a sister, Lulabelle Janssen, of Kankakee; a brother, Edwin (Phyllis) Riegel, of Bonfield; four sisters-in-law and three brothers-in-law, Betty Ann (Clifford) Osenga, of Bourbonnais, Doris (Robert) Williamson, of The Villages, Fla., Mary Lynne (Dale) Schroeder, of Walla Walla, Wash., and Beverly Riegel, of Bradley.

Preceding her in death were her husband; a brother, Albert Riegel; and a grandchild, Michael Monteith.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Saturday until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel. Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Bonfield.

Memorials may be made to Prairie View Lutheran Home/Faith Place or the Michael J. Fox Parkinson Foundation.

Please sign her online guestbook at schrefflerfuneralhomes.com.

(Pd)