Maximus Jonathas

Maximus Kenneth Jonathas, 2, of Huntersville, N.C., passed away Jan. 29, 2018, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in Mecklenburg County, N.C., on Aug. 25, 2015, the son of Michael and Gillian Jonathas.

During his short time with us, Maximus brought so much joy to so many people and has forever touched our hearts, his family said. He was a great dancer, had an eclectic taste in music and enjoyed the finer foods. He has helped every one of us grow in patience and love and we are all blessed to have shared this time with him.

In addition to his parents, survivors include his grandparents, Glen and Annette Morrow, of Bonfield and Edward and Debra Jonathas; great-grandparents, Dolores Morrow and Patricia and Warren Hamby and Charles and Elizabeth Jacobucci; aunts and uncles, Kyle and Beatriz Morrow, Hannah Morrow, Collin Stephens, Clark and Natalie Jonathas, Charles Jonathas, Ina and Steve Penny and Mark Jonathas; and his cousin, Alex.

A funeral Mass was held at St. Mark Catholic Church, Huntersville, N.C., and burial was in Northlake Memorial Gardens, Huntersville, N.C.

Memorials may be made to Camp Luck, online at campluck.com.

