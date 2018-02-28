Edward Hubert Jr.

Edward J. Hubert Jr., 94, of Gilman, passed away at 6 p.m. Sunday (Feb. 25, 2018) at the Gilman Health Care Center in Gilman.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Friday, March 2, at the Redenius Funeral Home in Gilman. Memorial Mass will be at 11 a.m. Friday, March 2, at Immaculate Conception Church, Gilman, with the Rev. Rey Treyes officiating. Private inurnment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, with military rites by the Gilman American Legion Post 499. Memorials may be made to Iroquois Memorial Hospice or to G.O.D.'S Food Pantry.

Edward was born on Aug. 1, 1923, in Watseka, a son of Edward John and Lena Pearl (Seivert) Hubert Sr. His childhood was spent in Gilman, and he graduated from Gilman High School in 1941. Edward married Leona Mae "Trix" Frerichs on Oct. 10, 1944, at La Junta Air Force Base, Colo. She preceded him in death Sept. 12, 2008.

Surviving children are Elaine (Scott) Evans, of Walnut Creek, Calif., Alice Hubert Beary, of Effingham, June (Richard) Bedford, of Henderson, Texas, James (Nina) Hubert, of Gilman, and Ruth Hillary, of Whitehouse, Texas; 11 grandchildren, Gregory Evans, Tammy Hay, William Hay, Elise (Matt) Barcis, Aaron (Christy) Hurt, Bryan (Milissa) Bedford, Harold (Sherri) Franco, Kathryn (David) Balaban, Alex (Kara) Hubert, Sarah (Dustin) Ogle and Matthew (Tiffany) Hillary; 16 great-grandchildren; and a nephew, Richard (Sara) Marberry, of Evanston.

In addition to his wife, Edward was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Lucille Hubert.

He was a member of Immaculate Conception Church, Gilman. Edward was a World War II veteran of the U.S. Army Air Corps and a 73-year member of Gilman American Legion Post 499. He owned and operated Hubert Produce, which was an egg station, and also had been a mechanic for the state of Illinois and Kuipers Sales of Gilman.

Edward served as an alderman for the city of Gilman and was a former member of the Rotary Club, Lions Club and Circle 8 Square Dance Club. He and Trix spent their retirement winters in Harlingen, Texas, for 23 years. They enjoyed volunteering with the Help One Student to Succeed program (HOSTS) in the Harlingen schools. Edward was an avid square dancer and water skier. He taught many youth how to ski. Edward enjoyed golfing, boating, volunteering at G.O.D.'S Food Pantry, morning coffee with friends and Thursday morning Men's Hour at the Gilman Health Care Center.

