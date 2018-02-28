Death notices: Feb. 28, 2018

<strong>• DEATH NOTICES</strong>

<strong>Esther Kirchner</strong>, 83, of Bourbonnais, passed away Tuesday (Feb. 27, 2018) at Faith Place in Danforth. Funeral arrangements are pending at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel.

<strong>• COMING SERVICES</strong>

<strong>Thursday, March 1</strong>

<strong>Michael Haberkorn</strong>, 11 a.m. Taylor Chapel United Methodist Church, 10145 Maysville Road, Fort Wayne, Ind.

<strong>• PAST SERVICES</strong>

Funeral services for <strong>Cecile M. Warthen Daniel,</strong> 94, of Bourbonnais, were held Feb. 27 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais, with deacon Patrick Skelly officiating. She passed away Feb. 21, 2018. Interment was in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township. Pallbearers were Kevin and Mitchell Warthen, Don McNish and Keith Banks.

Funeral services for <strong>Richard Hassett</strong>, 74, of Bradley, were held Feb. 27 at Maternity BVM Catholic Church, Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Richard Pighini officiating. He passed away Feb. 19, 2018. Interment was in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood. Pallbearers were Rick and Dylan Hassett, Terry Skoumal and Craig, Collin and Dylan Schreiner.