Richard Hassett, 74, of Bradley, passed away Monday (Feb. 19, 2018) at Vibra Hospital of Northwestern Indiana in Crown Point, Ind.

He was born Nov. 5, 1943, in Kankakee, the son of Charles and Luella (Dane) Hassett.

Richard proudly served in the U. S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War and was awarded the Purple Heart.

He married Carol Borgialli in May 1964, in Kankakee. He married Judy Williams in August 1973, in Kankakee. She preceded him in death June 4, 2003. In October 2003, he married Carole Gash in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Richard was a member of the U.S.M.C. League Fire Squad. In 2004, Richard retired from Armour Pharmaceutical after 34 years of service in the maintenance department.

Surviving are his wife, Carole Hassett, of Bradley; one son and daughter-in-law, Richard and Toni Hassett, of Bourbonnais; two daughters and one son-in-law, Romy Hassett Mietzner, of Bourbonnais, and Gina and Terry Skoumal, of Bourbonnais; one stepson and stepdaughter-in-law, Rob and Melinda Devenouges, of Apex, N.C.; two stepdaughters and one stepson-in-law, Lisa Riberdy, of Bourbonnais, and Laura and Craig Schriener, of Herscher; one brother, Robert Hassett, of Bourbonnais; 19 grandchildren, Brianne Maksimovic, Britten Mietzner, Macy Mietzner, Lucas Hassett, Dylan Hassett, Samantha Hassett, Conner Skoumal, Cooper Skoumal, Chloe Skoumal, Haley Schreiner, Collin Schreiner, Dylan Schreiner, Cassidy Devenouges, Jenna Devenouges, Adanesh Devenouges, Noah Devenouges, Asher Devenouges, Savannah Riberdy and Megan Riberdy; and one great-grandchild.

In addition to his second wife, Judy, he was preceded in death by his parents; and one sister-in-law, Glenda.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church in Bourbonnais. Interment will follow in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family .

