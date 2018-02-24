Death notices: Feb. 24, 2018

<strong>• COMING SERVICES</strong>

<strong>Saturday, Feb. 24</strong>

<strong>Shirley Jensen</strong>, 11 a.m. Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home, Kankakee

<strong>Monday, Feb. 26</strong>

<strong>Verna Rieches</strong>, 11 a.m. Trinity Lutheran Church, Cissna Park

<strong>• PAST SERVICES</strong>

Funeral services for <strong>Bonnie L. Lynch</strong>, 88, of Watseka, were held Feb. 23 at St. Edmund Catholic Church in Watseka, with the Rev. Michael Powell officiating. She passed away Feb. 17, 2018. Burial was in Oak Hill Cemetery, Watseka. Pallbearers were Nick Lynch, Kole Bossong, Blake Dixon, Matt Morel, Todd Lyznicki and Drew Watts.

Funeral services for <strong>Penny A. Varnavas</strong>, 53, of Bourbonnais, were held Feb. 22 at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Kankakee, with the Rev. Nick Greanias officiating. She passed away Feb. 16, 2018. Interment was in Mound Grove Cemetery in Kankakee. Pallbearers were Demetri and Bobby Diakakis, Toni Stipanicev, Rob Mantrzoros, George Kopsias and Jake O'Connor.