Death notices: Feb. 23, 2018

<strong>• COMING SERVICES</strong>

<strong>Saturday, Feb. 24</strong>

Shirley Jensen, 11 a.m. Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home, Kankakee

<strong>• PAST SERVICES</strong>

Funeral services for <strong>Penny A. Varnavas</strong>, 53, of Bourbonnais, were held Feb. 22 at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Kankakee, with the Rev. Nick Greanias officiating. She passed away Feb. 16, 2018. Interment was in Mound Grove Cemetery in Kankakee. Pallbearers were Demetri and Bobby Diakakis, Toni Stipanicev, Rob Mantrzoros, George Kopsias and Jake O'Connor.