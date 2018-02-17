Death notices: Feb. 17, 2018

<strong>• DEATH NOTICES</strong>

<strong>Michael Burgett</strong>, 38, of Watseka, passed away Thursday (Feb. 15, 2018) at Iroquois Memorial Hospital in Watseka. Funeral arrangements are pending at Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka.

<strong>• COMING SERVICES</strong>

Saturday, Feb. 17

<strong>Terry Balk</strong>, 1 p.m. Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel

<strong>Sunday, Feb. 18</strong>

Dorrie Wells, 5 p.m. Schreffler Funeral Homes, Bourbonnais Chapel

<strong>Monday, Feb. 19</strong>

<strong>Frank Davenport Sr.,</strong> 11 a.m. Knapp Funeral Home, Watseka

<strong>Tuesday, Feb. 20</strong>

<strong>Rose Spreitzer</strong>, 1 p.m. Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home, Kankakee

<strong>• PAST SERVICES</strong>

Funeral services for <strong>Verna C. Heimlich</strong>, 98, of Cissna Park, were held Feb. 16 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Cissna Park, with the Rev. Timothy Hahn officiating. She passed away Feb. 10, 2018. Burial was in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, Cissna Park. Pallbearers were Mitchel, Nick and Cody Wolfe, Shawn and Matthew Byrnes, Jaden and Jeremy Edwards, Andrew and Michael Lee Bushman and Austin Page.

Funeral services for <strong>Adeline Bollato Palmer,</strong> 97, of Owensboro, Ky., and formerly of Kankakee, were held Feb. 15 at St. John Paul II Catholic Church, West Campus, Kankakee. She passed away Feb. 11, 2018. Burial was in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Kankakee. Pallbearers were Devon and Lisa Castle, Joseph and Jennifer Legg, Brenda Ader and Ian Palmer.