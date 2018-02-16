Death notices: Feb. 16, 2018

<strong>• DEATH NOTICES</strong>

<strong>• COMING SERVICES</strong>

<strong>Saturday, Feb. 17</strong>

Terry Balk, 1 p.m. Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel

<strong>• PAST SERVICES</strong>

Funeral services for <strong>Adeline Bollato Palmer</strong>, 97, of Owensboro, Ky., and formerly of Kankakee, were held Feb. 15 at St. John Paul II Catholic Church, West Campus, Kankakee. She passed away Feb. 11, 2018. Burial was in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Kankakee. Pallbearers were Devon and Lisa Castle, Joseph and Jennifer Legg, Brenda Ader and Ian Palmer.