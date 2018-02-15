Sandra Cook

Sandra Fiene Cook, 78, passed away on Jan. 26, 2018, at her home, surrounded by family and friends, after a seven-month courageous battle with cancer.

She was the loving mother to Darren (Jodi), John (Missy), Melissa, Jason (Grace) and Jay (Jennifer). Sandra was the extremely proud grandmother of Eric, Shelby, Hannah, Nick, Anna, Caitlin, Jeremy, Jessica and Josh. She also loved all her furry grandchildren, who always looked forward to seeing Grandma. She was the dear sister of Bethel Radke and Shirley Dandurand. Sandra also was a very dear friend of Sue DelPreto (Tony).

Waiting for his mother to join him in heaven is David Cook.

She was known as Momma to many, and she will be missed by all.

A memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 3, at King of Glory Church, 36W720 Hopps Road, Elgin. Interment will be private.

