Marlene Anderson

Marlene A. Anderson, 73, of Bourbonnais, passed away Sunday (Feb. 11, 2018) at Presence Our Lady of Victory Nursing Home in Bourbonnais.

She was born Feb. 17, 1944, in Kankakee, the daughter of Chris and Laura Schultz Anderson.

Marlene retired from Oak Forest Hospital. She also had worked at Lehigh Stone Company. Marlene was a member of the Ladies of the Moose and the V.F.W. Auxiliary. She also was a member of Grace United Methodist Church.

Surviving are one brother and sister-in-law, Donald and Alice Anderson, of Bourbonnais; one nephew, Donald Anderson II; one niece, Denise Coffey; great-nephews, Josh Coffey, Hayden Anderson and Matthew Coffey; and one great-niece, Annette Coffey.

Preceding her in death were her parents; two sisters, Dolores Dufrain and Bonnie Anderson; one brother, Russell Anderson; and one great-niece, Maggie Anderson.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Wednesday until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Mary Brady officiating. Interment will follow in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Kankakee Valley.

