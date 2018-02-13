Death notices: Feb. 13, 2018

<strong>• DEATH NOTICES</strong>

<strong>Ray Ralph</strong>, 84, of El Paso, Texas, and formerly of Watseka, passed away Thursday (Feb. 8, 2018) in El Paso, Texas. Funeral arrangements are pending at Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka.

<strong>• COMING SERVICES</strong>

<strong>Wednesday, Feb. 14</strong>

<strong>Marlene Anderson</strong>, 11 a.m. Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais

<strong>• PAST SERVICES</strong>

Funeral services for <strong>J.R. Black,</strong> 78, of Kankakee, were held Feb. 10 at Asbury United Methodist Church in Kankakee, with the Rev. Scott Henley officiating. He passed away Feb. 2, 2018. Burial was in the Texas Township Cemetery in Clinton. Pallbearers were Jordan and David Black, Jim Enz, John Thompson, Ken Munjoy and Ken Culver.

Funeral services for <strong>William E. "Bill" Carmichael</strong>, 90, of Danforth, and formerly of Gilman, were held Feb. 11 at Redenius Funeral Home in Gilman, with the Rev. Dr. Carol Lange and the Rev. Robert Blumberg officiating. He passed away Feb. 4, 2018. Burial was in the Gilman Cemetery. Pallbearers were Justin O'Malley, Scott Hawthorne, Derrick and Kent Carmichael, Tony Miller and Garret Remley.

Funeral services for <strong>John S. "Hairbear" Nichols</strong>, 59, of Crescent City, were Feb. 12 at the Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka, with the Rev. Mel Nielsen officiating. He passed away Feb. 6, 2018. Burial was in Ashkum Cemetery. Pallbearers were Dean Cailteux, Mike Peters, Brian Kempen, Bobby Leek, Randy Storm, Blake and Mark Nichols and Mike Leveque. Honorary pallbearer was Richard Nichols.

Funeral services for <strong>Audrey Grant Peters</strong>, 94, of Watseka, were held Feb. 12 at the Donovan United Methodist Church, Donovan, with the Rev. Kevin Nourie officiating. She passed away Feb. 6, 2018. Burial was in the Beaver Cemetery in Donovan. Pallbearers were Norman Johnson, David Faupel, Mike Hillary, Larry Munson and John Grant. Honorary pallbearer was Craig Anderson.

Funeral services for <strong>Edith "Joyce" Running</strong>, 72, of Kankakee, were held Feb. 12 at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel, with the Rev. Scott Henley officiating. She passed away Feb. 7, 2018. Burial was in Kankakee Memorial Gardens, Aroma Township. Pallbearers were Nick Thorson, Daniel Jr., Dan Sr. and Ezra Sanford, Tim Roth and Larry Haremski.