Carolyn 'Carol' Manny

Carolyn "Carol" A. Manny, 65, of Kankakee, passed away on Saturday (Feb. 10, 2018) at Presence St. Mary's Hospital in Kankakee.

She was born on April 19, 1952, in Kankakee, the daughter of Wilbur and Arlene Reck Engelman. Carol married Lonny Manny on Jan. 24, 1975, in Kankakee.

Carol enjoyed playing bingo and cards, especially blackjack. She was fond of making crafts, sewing and scrapbooking. She liked being on the computer and playing Webkinz. Carol particularly enjoyed being with family, having fun and especially watching her grandson play sports.

Surviving are her husband, of Kankakee; one daughter and son-in-law, Kristi and Jeff Wolfinbarger, of Kankakee; one grandson, Garrett Wolfinbarger; five brothers and six sisters-in-law, Mel and Diane Engelman, of Bull Head City, Ariz., Don and Lou Ann Engelman, of Kankakee, Dick Engelman and Starr Pettit, of Kankakee, Paul and Lorraine Engelman, of Bourbonnais, Bob and Nina Engelman, of Springfield, and Diana Engelman, of Springfield; one brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Lyle and Judy Manny, of L'Erable; along with many nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were her parents; one brother, Tom Engelman; and one sister-in-law, Vicki Engelman.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, also at the funeral home, with celebrant Toni Hassett officiating. Burial will follow in Aroma Park Cemetery in Aroma Park.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

