William 'Dick' Brusnighan

William Richard "Dick" Brusnighan, 77, passed away Saturday (Feb. 3, 2018) at his home in Weslaco, Texas.

Preceding him in death were his parents, Francis and Betty (Chase) Brusnighan; and his brother, Don.

Surviving are his daughter, Diane Brusnighan, of Hudson, Mass.; his son, daughter-in-law and two granddaughters, Todd, Ai, Nakita and Sydney, of Seattle, Wash.; his three brothers and their families, Duane, of New Berlin, David, of West Columbia, Texas, and Dean, of Lafayette, Ind.

Dick was born Feb. 21, 1940, near Campus. He attended Reddick High School, where he was an all-star athlete. He went on to get his master's degree at Western Illinois University. After college, he worked as a guidance counselor for the Davenport School System in Iowa for more than 15 years and then taught overseas in Malaysia and Mexico before retiring.

He led a fabulous full life filled with passion, adventure, friends, family and fun, his family said. No one who met him ever forgot him … those who loved him will miss him immeasurably. "Dad … may the roads rise to meet you, the winds be always at your back and the sun shine warm upon your face until we meet again!!"

In lieu of services, an epic Irish wake will be held by the family at a future date.

Please sign his online guestbook at guerrafhw.com.

(Pd)