Dolores Haste

Dolores J." PeeWee" Haste, 88, of Hope, Ind., passed away at 12:10 p.m. Friday (Jan. 19, 2018) in Miller's Merry Manor Health Facility.

She was born Jan. 16, 1930, in Kankakee, the daughter of Rene and Elsie Toune. Her parents preceded her in death. Dolores resided in Aroma Park for more than 70 years and on the same block.

Surviving are two daughters, Theresa (Gary) Harden, of Columbus, and Diana (Dan) Askren, of Las Vegas, Nev.; a son, Rick Haste, of Spokane, Wash.; sister, Betty (Bill) Kelch, of Clifton; 10 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harold L. Haste; brother, Bernard Toune; and a granddaughter, Rhiana R. Johnson.

Dolores "PeeWee" had a full and interesting life. She was a lifetime member of the American Legion Auxiliary, The Moose and a Cub Scout leader. She was a volunteer at St. Mary's Hospital for several years.

She loved camping, crocheting, doing needlepoint, working crosswords, bowling and dancing until her stroke in 2000. She was left paralyzed on her right side and unable to speak, but that did not keep her from communicating. Her limited vocabulary, facial expressions and her strong will kept her going for the last 18 years. When most would have given up she found new hobbies: Her competitive nature steered her to bingo, cards and a dice game called Farkle. She loved to win, and at Miller's, she was the one to beat.

Dolores worked as a telephone operator, Sears catalog and General Foods Coupon Redemption Center for 30 plus years until retiring. After retirement, she obtained jobs to keep her busy; one of her favorites was as a bartender at the Sarasota Kennel Club, Sarasota, Fla., when she would vacation in the winter. Her family said they cannot forget her working for the Village of Aroma Park Police Department.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. (EDT) Wednesday at Jewell-Rittman Family Funeral Home in Columbus, Ind. Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday in Morris Chapel Cemetery in Iroquois. A reception with family will follow from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday at Aroma Park American Legion Post 110.

