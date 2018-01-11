Norman Gill

Norman F. Gill, 85, of Manhattan, went to meet our Lord on Jan. 9, 2018, at Salem Nursing Home, Joliet.

Surviving are his loving wife of 63 years, Carolyn (nee Krapf); his four children, Susanne (and the late Tom) Murphy, of Minnesota, LuAnn (Mark) Roop, of Manhattan, Mary Ann "Proud" (Kim Whitmer) Berg, of Manhattan, and Steve (Stephanie) Gill, of Manhattan; seven grandchildren, Amanda Berg, Andrew (Tierney) Berg, Shelby (Mark) Phillips, Nick (April) Goodwin, Tony Gill, Brittany Gill and Tyler Gill; four great-grandchildren, Camden and Hailey Berg and Connor and Kinsley Goodwin; and his brother, Glenn (Sharon) Gill, of Manhattan; along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Preceding him in death were his parents, Fred and Loretta (nee Heisner) Gill; and his sister, Marlene (Erwin) Goodwin.

Norman was born and raised in the Manhattan area, and he was a longtime member of the Green Garden United Methodist Church. In his early years, he ran his own corn-shelling business, and later, he became a Country Companies Insurance agent. Norman was known for his practical jokes and pranks, fishing, gardening and playing a good game of cards, but mostly he was a family man. He loved spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and his absence will be felt by all.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. on Saturday until the 2 p.m. funeral service at Forsythe Gould Funeral Home, Manhattan, with the Rev. Jim McGuire officiating. Interment will be in Green Garden Green View Cemetery, Green Garden.

Memorials may be made to Joliet Area Community Hospice, 250 Water Stone Circle, Joliet, IL 60431, or to the Sunset Hospice Cottage, Inc., P.O. Box 203, Worthington, MN 56187.

Lastly, the family of Norman would like to express their sincere gratitude for the constant care and attention that the Salem Village Nursing Home nurses and staff gave to their father through these last five years. The comfort and peace of mind provided to their family cannot be measured; thank you.

