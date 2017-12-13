Willie Clarence "Papa" Banks, 83, of Kankakee, passed away on Dec. 5, 2017, at his home.

A time of gathering for family and friends will be from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday at the Jones Funeral Home in Kankakee. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday at the Shiloh Full Gospel Baptist Church, 963 S. Dearborn Ave., Kankakee. The Rev. Alan Roundtree will officiate, with interment in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee.

Mr. Banks was born on Nov. 6, 1934, in Hamilton, Miss., the son of Buster and Estella Coleman Hodo.

He had been employed at Marty's Steak House as a cook; as a chef at Kankakee Country Club; and was the first black driver for Kroehler Manufacturing Company in Bradley.

Willie was married on Feb. 24, 1996, to the former Alice Jones. He was member of Shiloh Full Gospel Baptist Church, where he served on the Deacon Ministry and as a trustee of the church. Willie enjoyed camping with his family and friends, John and Helen Gray. He also liked all sports.

Surviving are his wife, of Kankakee; three sons, Willie Banks Jr., of Savannah, Ga., Zachery (Melissa) Banks, of Silvis, and Frank Jones, of Kankakee; four daughters, Pam (James) McDonald, of Grand Rapids, Mich., Bridgette Banks and Zina Banks, both of Atlanta, Ga., and Lisa Stevenson, of Kankakee; his sister, Maggie Turner, of Madison, Wis.; 21 grandchildren; 40 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, six sisters and three brothers.

