Michael Quigley

Michael John Quigley, 77, of Lehigh Acres, Fla., and formerly of Manteno, passed away Nov. 22, 2017.

He was born Aug. 16, 1940, in Kankakee, the son of John Harold and Alice Jane Quigley. Michael married Mary Ann Plumlee on June 25, 1966, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Manteno, where they were members.

Michael attended Our Lady Academy grade school in Manteno and graduated high school from St. Patrick's Central in Kankakee in 1958. After graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served four years. Mr. Quigley was a retired electrician and a member of IBEW Local 176. He served several years on the Manteno Golf Course Commission and worked part time at the golf course after retirement. Until recently, he worked as electrical inspector for the village of Manteno.

Mike was an avid White Sox fan and enjoyed golfing. He took pleasure spending time with family and friends. Mike always had a good story or joke to share with everyone he met. He and his wife, Mary, recently moved to Lehigh Acres, Fla.

Surviving are his wife of 51 years; daughter, Kathryn and Brad Krull, of Florida; son, John Michael (Mick) Quigley, of Manteno; daughter, Teresa and Michael Maloney, of Wisconsin; grandchildren, Brianne and Erin Krull, Conner and Alison Quigley and Addison and Sadie Maloney; brothers, Patrick Quigley and Marcia Pradzinski,of Skokie, Peter Quigley and Joan Peebles, of Florida, and John "Jack" Quigley, of Wisconsin; and nieces, Patricia Ng, of Florida and Pamela Quigley Sharp, of Ohio.

Preceding him in death were his parents and one nephew, Adam Quigley.

A wake will be held from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Manteno. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Manteno with the Rev. Tony Nugent as the celebrant. Inurnment will follow in the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood.

Memorials may be made to the Outreach Ministry at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Manteno and the Lymelight Foundation, a mission to provide Lyme disease treatment to eligible children and young adults and to raise awareness about Lyme disease, at lymelightfoundation.org.

