Maureen St. Peter, 76, a lifelong resident of Gilman, passed away at 10:05 p.m., Sunday (Dec. 10, 2017) at the Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana from a brief illness.

A prayer service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Friday at the Redenius Funeral Home in Gilman. Visitation will follow from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Her funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday at the Immaculate Conception Church in Gilman with the Rev. Rey Treyes and the Rev. John Sebahar concelebrating. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery in Gilman.

Maureen was born in Watseka on March 25, 1941, the daughter of Nelson J. and Mary L. (Kerns) St. Peter. Her childhood was spent in Gilman and she graduated from Gilman High School. She graduated from Illinois State University with a bachelor's degree in elementary education. Maureen taught for 45 years and retired in 2008 after teaching in the Clifton Central School District.

Aunt Reen is survived by 16 nieces and nephews; 58 great-nieces and -nephews; 63 great-great-nieces and -nephews; and several cousins.

Maureen was preceded in death by her parents; four sisters, Marjorie Ann St. Peter, Dorothy Leidheiser, Zita Sweeney and Mary Louise Reitz Sarles; and two brothers, Maj. Robert E. St. Peter and Jerry St. Peter.

She was a very active member of the Immaculate Conception Church in Gilman, where she was a member of C.C.W., a Sunday school teacher, helped with Totus Tuus Bible School and was an organizer for many funeral dinners. Maureen was active in the Ford Iroquois Deanery and Joliet

Diocese. Other memberships included the Gilman American Legion Auxiliary, City Council alderman for 30 years, Santa Claus train founder, served on the Old Boys and Old Girls Committee Reunions and was active in her community for many years. She also worked many years ago for Ev's Prim and Trim Shoppe in Gilman.

Maureen touched so many lives and certainly lived up to the "Saint" in her name. Anyone who knew her was better for having known her.

Memorials may be made for the well-being and care of her nephew, Mike Reitz.

