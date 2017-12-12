Death notices: Dec. 12, 2017

<strong>• DEATH NOTICES</strong>

<strong>Charon L. Kinkade,</strong> 80, of Bourbonnais, passed away Monday (Dec. 11, 2017) at Presence Our Lady of Victory Nursing Home in Bourbonnais. Funeral arrangements are pending at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

<strong>Maureen St. Peter,</strong> 76, of Gilman, passed away at 10:05 p.m. on Sunday (Dec. 10, 2017) at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. Funeral arrangements are pending at the Redenius Funeral Home in Gilman.

<strong>• COMING SERVICES</strong>

<strong>Wednesday, Dec. 13</strong>

Joseph Baker Jr., 2 p.m. Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel

<strong>• PAST SERVICES</strong>

Graveside services for <strong>Juanita Benfield</strong>, 77, of Jackson, Tenn., were held Dec. 11 in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township, with the Rev. Stephen Wilkinson officiating. She passed away Dec. 3, 2017.

Funeral services for <strong>Clyde O. Harris</strong>, 84, of Bourbonnais, were held Dec. 10 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. The Rev. Jason Anhalt officiated. He passed away Dec. 7, 2017.

Funeral services for <strong>Lucille R. Kehr,</strong> 94, of Bradley, were held Dec. 8 at St. George Catholic Church in Bourbonnais Township. The Rev. Dan Belanger officiated. She passed away Dec. 2, 2017. Interment was in St. George Catholic Cemetery.

Funeral services for <strong>Mary Louise Swinford</strong>, 87, of Kankakee, were held Dec. 9 at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel, with the Rev. Stephen Wilkinson officiating. She passed away Nov. 30, 2017. Burial was in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township. Pallbearers were Marcos, Rafael and Rafael E. Corona, Orlando Martinez, Paul McDaniel and Alfha Caleron.