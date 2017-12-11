Alan 'Bud' Friedewold

Alan "Bud" James Friedewold, 86, of Port St. Lucie, Fla., passed from this life into the next on Friday (Dec. 8, 2017), surrounded by his family.

He was born on Oct. 15, 1931, in Bradley, the son of Harm and Dollie Friedewold. His parents preceded him in death.

Bud proudly served our country with the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Following his military service, he was employed with A.O. Smith. He attended Marycrest College in Kankakee. Later, he was employed with Equifax, where he worked for more than 25 years. He was promoted to office manager in Fort Pierce, Fla. Bud and his wife then retired to Port St. Lucie, Fla.

He was a true family man who enjoyed going out to restaurants and on vacations with his wife and two sons. Bud was always there for his family. He was of the Catholic faith and enjoyed attending weekly Mass.

Surviving are his loving wife of 62 years, Delores Friedewold, of Port St. Lucie, Fla.; and his sons, Carl and Kurt Friedewold, both of Port St. Lucie, Fla.

Preceding him in death were two sisters, Clairanne Johnson and Alice Rutheford; and his daughter-in-law, Kathleen Friedewold.

No funeral service or visitation are scheduled at this time. Internment will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday in Resthaven Cemetery in Louisville, Ky. A memorial Mass will be scheduled in the near future.

Memorials may be made to Treasure Health, 5090 Dunn Road, Fort Pierce, FL 34981.

