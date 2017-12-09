Louise Albomonte

Louise E. Albomonte, 89, of Momence, passed away Friday (Dec. 8, 2017) at her home.

She was born Dec. 6, 1928, in Chicago, the daughter of Henry and Frances Strong Zack. Louise married Peter J. Albomonte on Jan. 26, 1946, in Chicago. He preceded her in death on March 17, 1999.

Surviving are one son, James Albomonte, of Momence; one daughter and son-in-law, Peterette and Dennis Panozzo, of Tinley Park; two grandchildren, Amy and Joseph Wrobleski and Mark and Maggie Panozzo; four great-grandchildren, Peyton Panozzo, Allie Panozzo, Franco Wrobleski and Matteo Wrobleski; one brother, Earl Zack, of Bourbonnais; and a sister-in-law, Jean Zack, of Bourbonnais.

Preceding her in death were her parents and two brothers, Russell Zack and Francis Zack.

She was a member of the Our Savior Lutheran Church in Momence.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Tuesday until the 11 a.m. funeral service at the Cotter Funeral Home in Momence. The Rev. David Juhl will officiate. Interment will be in the Momence Cemetery in Momence.

Memorials may be made to Our Savior Lutheran Church of Momence, or Hospice of Kankakee Valley.

