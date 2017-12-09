Josephine Riss

Josephine "Jo" Riss, 87, of Bradley, and formerly of Hazel Crest, passed away Dec. 2, 201,7 at Presence Heritage Village in Kankakee.

She was born Aug. 28, 1930, in Chicago, the daughter of Joseph and Anna (Mentler) Green. Jo married Ernest Riss on Aug. 7, 1954, in Chicago. He preceded her in death on May 21, 2014.

Jo was a homemaker, spending her time raising her four daughters. She enjoyed gardening and spending time with her dogs and her singing canaries. After moving to Heritage Village, she enjoyed playing bingo, making crafts and participating in other activities.

Surviving are her daughters, Patricia (Scott), of Illinois, Deborah (Robert), of Indiana, Sandra (Brian), of Illinois, and Linda, of Indiana; one sister, Angeline, of Illinois; one brother, Fred, of Illinois; and four grandchildren, Melinda, Kyle, Kirk and Matthew.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; one sister-in-law; and one brother-in-law.

Cremation rites have been accorded. Per her wishes, there will be no services.

