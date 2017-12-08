Juanita Rodriguez

Juanita (Pagan-Roque) Rodriguez, 86, of Kankakee, passed away on Tuesday (Dec. 5, 2017) after a long, weary struggle with Alzheimer's.

She was born in Humacao, Puerto Rico, and moved to Gary, Ind., in 1951. There, she raised her family, worked and retired as a professional seamstress. Juanita moved back to Puerto Rico after retirement and enjoyed her later years with her loving husband until his death. She moved to Kankakee to live with her daughter once her struggle with Alzheimer's advanced.

Juanita enjoyed sharing time with friends, dancing, working word search puzzles and the being outdoors.

Preceding her in death were her husband, Julian Rodriguez Sr.; her parents; three brothers; and two sisters.

Surviving are a daughter, Jenny (Tyler) Rodriguez-Tall, of Kankakee; a son, Julian Rodriguez Jr., of Gary, Ind.; grandchildren, Claudia, of Nevada, Mo., Julian III and Catalina, of Gary, Ind.; eight great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Martita Pagan-Roque, of Atlanta, Ga.; and a host of beloved nieces and nephews.

Per her last wishes, there will be no visitation or funeral services after cremation. There will be a celebration of life reunion on a later date.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Kankakee Valley.

