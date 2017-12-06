Lucille Kehr

Lucille R. Kehr, 94, of Bradley, passed away Saturday (Dec. 2, 2017) at Rosewood Care Center in Joliet.

She was born Feb. 7, 1923, in St. George, the daughter of Hector and Georgianna LaHaie Granger. Lucille married Roland E. "Ed" Kehr Sr. on Nov. 20, 1942, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Kankakee. He preceded her in death on July 7, 2007.

Lucille retired from Jewel Tea Company after 30 years of service.

She enjoyed traveling the world. Lucille enjoyed attending her grandchildren's activities. She was a member of the Moose and the Ladies of St. Anne. Lucille had been a parishioner of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Kankakee.

Surviving are one son, Dr. Roland E. Kehr Jr., of Brainerd, Minn.; three daughters and sons-in-law, Lou Ann Dawkins and Gene Cornolo, of Joliet, Rae Jean and David Jacobson, of Lakeville, Minn,, and Rita and Rod Ruder, of Normal; nine grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; eight siblings; daughter-in-law, Patricia Kehr; and one granddaughter-in-law, Peggy Dawkins.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at noon on Friday at St. George Catholic Church in Bourbonnais Township. The Rev. Dan Belanger will celebrate the Mass. Interment will follow in St. George Catholic Cemetery in Bourbonnais Township.

Memorials may be made to the Joliet Area Hospice.

