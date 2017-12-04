Joanne Madonna

Joanne M. Madonna, nee Stankiewicz, an R.N., of Bourbonnais, and formerly of Summit, passed away Thursday (Nov. 30, 2017) at River North of Bradley Nursing Home.

She was born on Nov. 17, 1934.

Joanne was the beloved wife of R. Joseph Madonna Sr. He preceded her in death. She was the loving mother of Michael (Gail), Brian (Susan) and R. Joseph "Chops" Madonna Jr.; proud grandmother of nine; and great-grandmother of eight. She also will be dearly missed by many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services are at 10:30 a.m. Monday at Foran Funeral Home, 7300 W. Archer Ave. (55th just West of Harlem), Summit. Interment will be in Chapel Hill Gardens South Cemetery, Oak Lawn.

Memorials may be made to Rush University College of Nursing, 600 S. Paulina St., #1080, Chicago IL 60612.

